Gulma River: Police crackdown on ‘alcohol consumption’

Siliguri: On Sunday, a crackdown on alcohol consumption during picnics, near the Gulma River area was conducted by police of the Pradhan Nagar Police Station. The area, known for its scenic beauty, has witnessed a surge in picnics every Sunday, often accompanied by rampant alcohol consumption.

Concerns over incidents of harassment during these gatherings and chances of clashes, prompted the police action. The police officers launched a campaign to maintain vigilance in the area. During the operation, individuals found consuming alcohol were apprehended and their liquor bottles confiscated. Intoxicated individuals were warned and subsequently released. The crackdown aims to deter antisocial behavior and ensure the safety of visitors to the Gulma area. Police will continue such initiatives to uphold public order and security in the region in future also.