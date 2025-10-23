Gujarati New Year celebrated with warmth & tradition

Kolkata: Members of the Gujarati community came together at The Bhawanipur Education Society College to celebrate the Gujarati New Year, Vikram Samvat 2082, with warmth, joy, and festive spirit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her heartfelt greetings to the Gujarati community on the auspicious occasion, wishing everyone happiness, prosperity, and good health in the New Year. “On the joyous occasion of Gujarati New Year – Vikram Samvat 2082, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your family for happiness, prosperity, and good health. Saal Mubarak!” Banerjee wrote on her social media handle..

The college campus was adorned with vibrant decorations, highlighting a sense of tradition and togetherness.

The event began with an exchange of greetings and Saal Mubarak wishes among families, alumni, and well-wishers. It was followed by cultural interactions, music, and light refreshments, reflecting the essence of Gujarati hospitality and community bonding.

Speaking on the occasion, Miraj Shah, Trustee, highlighted the importance of preserving cultural roots while celebrating festivals with unity and pride. The New Year gathering served as a platform to strengthen bonds within the Gujarati community and reaffirm their shared heritage.