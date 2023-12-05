Gujarat gang: 2 women held for lifting bag

KOLKATA: Two women were arrested by the Watch Section of Kolkata Police Detective department on Monday from Hind Motor area for allegedly lifting a bag containing about Rs 1.71 lakh belonging to a passenger from a running bus.



According to police, on November 28, a complaint was lodged by a businessman identified as Love Agarwal who claimed that one of his employees was returning to his office in Ultadanga area with about Rs 1.71 lakh.

The employee while questioning said that he suspected two women who were standing close to him in the bus. During the probe, CCTV footage was checked and the women were spotted. After circulating the pictures among the sources, cops came to know that the women are part of the notorious ‘Gujarat Gang’.

The gang members usually operate in crowded buses. While one or two women somehow draw the attention of their target, other members lift the purse.

On Sunday cops were tipped off about the location of the women and on Monday a raid was conducted in Hind Motor area from where the women identified as Gauri Mali and Mukta Kohli of Gandhinagar in Gujarat were apprehended.

During search of their belongings, about Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered. The women were produced at the Sealdah Court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody till December 11.