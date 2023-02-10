Guidelines to optimise student-teacher ratio

KOLKATA: To maintain the student-teacher ratio in recognised non-government aided and sponsored secondary schools in the state, the state Education department has made several changes in the transfer policy. The new rule says that no one can apply for a transfer from those schools having fewer number of teachers than the actual strength required.

The department on Friday published these guidelines under “Policy for rationalization of teachers working in recognised non-Government aided/sponsored secondary schools in the state.” Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had ordered that the state Education department can transfer teachers to any school in the state keeping in mind the best interest of students. Thus, to protect the educational rights of students as well as for optimum utilisation of manpower, the state Education department introduced a policy for rationalisation of teachers. Under this policy, they have decided that there will be a reallocation of teachers in the state, i.e. teachers from schools with surplus teachers will have to serve in schools with fewer teachers in the district. In every school, the number of teachers will be fixed in proportion to the number of students. Under the new policy, new joinees will be sent to schools with lesser teachers. Preference for transfer will be given to teachers with physical disabilities, old teachers who are going to retire within two years, and female teachers having children to take care of.

A teacher of a school in a district that has surplus teachers can be transferred to another school in the same district where there is a shortage. However, male teachers will not be placed in girls’ schools. Due care will be taken with regards to the medium of instruction in schools and teachers to be placed.