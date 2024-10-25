Guidelines issued for Kali Puja celebrations in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: The South Dinajpur District Administration has announced strict measures to ensure safety and order during this year’s Kali Puja celebrations. The key directives include a ban on extortion in the name of donations; the use of DJ boxes at high volumes and the construction of pandals taller than 40 feet. These rules were made clear to the organisers during a meeting held on Wednesday evening.

The meeting, which took place at the Baluchhaya auditorium, was attended by several officials, including Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Subrata Kumar Burman, police, fire services and electricity department officers. Balurghat Police Station Inspector-in-charge, Santi Nath Panja, emphasised that complaints regarding loud DJ music or bursting of firecrackers will be strictly dealt with. “If any complaint is received about DJ boxes playing after midnight or any instance of harassment for donations, stern action will be taken, including the possibility of revoking the Puja permission,” he stated.

Additionally, police officials have instructed that no pandal should be built taller than 40 feet. Larger Puja committees must also install sufficient CCTV cameras at the pandals and ensure the presence of volunteers and night guards for security. Furthermore, organisers are prohibited from obstructing roads with lighting structures or pandals and any such violations will result in penalties. SDO Subrata Kumar Burman reminded organisers to submit their applications for permission to the Sub-Divisional Office by October 28, 5 pm. “After this deadline, no new applications will be entertained,” he stated. Fire services official Bapan Das added that pandal electricians must submit their certification with the application. He also warned that organisers must ensure the presence of trained fire safety volunteers, citing past incidents where such volunteers could not be found during emergencies. In another incident, a Puja committee in Balurghat had begun constructing a pandal in the middle of the Atreyee River without proper permissions. The river, which remains dangerous year-round caused by a low-height dam, poses significant risks. The committee, in an attempt to attract visitors with a unique setup, transported artisans by boat to start construction. However, upon learning of this unauthorised activity, the administration swiftly intervened and halted the construction. The club was given 24 hours to dismantle the structure. The club members also signed a declaration at the police station, pledging not to construct a pandal in the river in future.