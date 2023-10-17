Guide map of South Dinajpur for Durga Puja released

BALURGHAT: A complete manual of guide map of South Dinajpur district on the occasion of Durga Puja was released on Monday by the Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal at a press conference in Balurghat.



On Monday, the police issued special rules and guidelines for the movement of vehicles in the district during Puja days with the aim to avoid traffic jams. As per the guideline, there will be 21 police assistant booths across the district for the convenience of common people.

Basically, the police released two separate guide maps for two subdivisions — Balurghat and Gangarampur — through which it was mentioned how to reach the Puja mandaps and how to get out.

Several phone numbers were also given in the guide map to deal with any emergency situation.

Chinmay Mittal said: “For the protection of women, the women police will go around on bikes and conduct special vigilance where there is a large crowd. A total of 250 cameras will be installed in the district through which video monitoring will be done where accidents were reported in previous years. Additional security measures will be in place there. No-entry zones have been imposed in Balurghat. If any police assistance is required, various booths can be contacted.”