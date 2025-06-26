Guava farming brings migrant workers back home to Lokma village

BALURGHAT: In an inspiring transformation, Lokma village under Balurghat Block is witnessing a reverse migration trend as former migrant workers return to their roots—not just to visit but to stay and thrive through sustainable farming.

Just a few years ago, the youth of Lokma routinely migrated to far-off cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, taking up low-paying jobs in construction, factories or hospitality. The hardships were many—long hours, insecure jobs and emotional separation from their families. That pattern began to shift in 2022, thanks to Samir Kumar Sarkar, a schoolteacher from Khadimpur High School in Balurghat.

Driven by his vision of self-reliance, Samir started cultivating guavas on his 400-decimal plot. Soon, the lush orchard became not just a profitable venture but a community project. He reached out to former migrant workers, convincing them to return and join him in guava farming. The results have been remarkable. At least eight migrant workers have returned and are now engaged full-time in the orchard. Many others are planning to follow suit.

“We used to work in other states with no respect or security,” says Asit Mahato, one of the returnees. “Now, I earn a stable income, stay with my family and live with dignity.” Another returnee, Bhadra Mahato, echoes this sentiment: “The conditions in South India were harsh. Working here has given me peace and a sense of belonging.”

The orchard has quickly become a symbol of rural success. In the first year alone, guavas worth Rs 16 lakh were sold. The latest season saw a harvest of 280 quintals, supplied to markets in Siliguri and the Northeast. The project has not only boosted local income but also fostered community pride and cooperation.

“This is more than farming—it’s a social awakening,” says Samir. “Those who once left for jobs are finding purpose in agriculture. Families are reuniting and others are getting inspired.” Manoj Mahato, who returned from Chennai last year, now works full-time in the orchard.

“There, I had no support. Here, I’m gaining skills, working with familiar faces and inspiring others to return.” Lokma’s journey from migration to self-sustained farming stands as a powerful model of rural revival—where community, dignity and livelihood come together to write a new chapter of hope.