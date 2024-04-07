Guardians and school authorities object to closure of 3 schools

BALURGHAT: Following the closure of three schools from Gangarampur Block to accommodate the Central Forces for poll-related purposes since March 16, the guardians and school authorities have expressed dissatisfaction.



The second phase of voting is on April 26 for Balurghat Lok Sabha seat. There are still 19 days left but the three schools in Gangarampur Block have been closed indefinitely since March 16.

Gangarampur High School, Nayabazar High School and Fulbari High School have been given leave for an indefinite period after receiving instructions that Central Forces will be in schools. During this time, the first summative assessment of the students was supposed to take place. In Fulbari High School and Nayabazar High School, the examinations were conducted with haste but it was not taken in Gangarampur High School. Incidentally, one month of summer vacation will start after the elections and therefore, the teachers, parents and students are a worried lot.

Rahul Deb Barman, Headmaster of Gangarampur High School, said: “Our school will be the camp office of the Central Forces. As the Election Commission took over the school from March 16, we were forced to suspend classes. However, the Central Forces have not entered the school till date. We are in an awkward situation. I have not yet been informed officially when the school will open.”

Bipul Debnath, father of a seventh grade student of Gangarampur High School, said: “A notice has been served by school authority that the school is closed for an indefinite period for the Lok Sabha elections. My son’s first summative examination has not yet been completed. It would have been better if the examination was done before the polls, there would be more time for second summative exam.”

Jayanta Acharya, a teacher, said: “Elections are very important in a democratic country. On the other hand, the importance of the education of the students is not less. I hope the schools will take alternative measures to ensure the specific learning days for the students are met after the elections.”