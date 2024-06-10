GTA & WEBEL team scout for suitable land for IT Park in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: A team of Information Technology (IT) experts from WEBEL, Kolkata, accompanied by officials of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) visited Gorubathan in Kalimpong district to scout for suitable land for an IT Park. The joint team conducted on-site inspection of 3 sites.



Anit Thapa said: “On the lines of Kurseong, our vision is to develop an IT hub at Gorubathan. Keeping pace with the needs of this age, we have also envisioned the development of the region. The problem of unemployment, brain drain and migration of youths will be addressed to a great extent by such development projects. It will also contribute greatly towards economic development of this region,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.

The team visited 3 places, including 2 in Gorubathan and one in Kumai. GTA member Ratan Thapa said: “The site near the Gorubathan Petrol Pump was preferred by all and is a suitable location for the IT Park. Once this site is okayed, the process will commence as per government rules,” stated Thapa. Sanjay Kumar Das, Managing Director of WEBEL, who was part of the team stated: “We have seen the spots. The places are suitable. After the spot is finalised, the GTA will send a proposal to the state government. Accordingly the process will be initiated.” Das emphasised on the need for smooth road connectivity to the IT Park and also inside the Park. GTA engineers also accompanied the team. “Along with the IT Park we will have a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence. AI is the most sought after technology at present and is in great demand globally,” stated Topden Bhutia, Executive Director in charge of IT and Panchayat, GTA while talking to Millennium Post.

Incidentally, Kurseong is all set to get an IT Hub at a cost of Rs 48 crore. The IT hub is being built by WEBEL, the nodal agency of the department of Information Technology and Electronics, Government of West Bengal along with the GTA. Aimed at providing opportunities for entrepreneurs of North Bengal, the project is scheduled to be completed within 2026.

The IT Hub is coming up in the existing incomplete multi-level parking building near the Kurseong Polytechnic College.

The IT park will have an approximate 1.5 lakh sq ft floor area with 30 Plug and Play modules over 35618 sq ft and 30 non-plug and play modules over 24287 sq ft. 5940 sq ft area will be used for food and beverage commercial use and 19369 sq ft for commercial use. The IT hub will also boast of car parking facility, rooftop futsal ground and badminton court along with a rooftop theatre.