GTA to hold 3-day-long Jamuney Rural Festival

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) will be holding a three-day-long Jamuney Rural Festival from January 26, at Jumuney around 16 km from Darjeeling town. The aim of this rural fest is to create awareness about different GTA schemes among the local populace for economic empowerment and self-employment.



An organising committee was constituted on Monday. “We had a meeting with GTA officials. Nine constituencies under the Bijanbari Block will be taking part in this rural fair,” stated Amrit Yonzon of the organising committee.The aim of the fair is to form a bridge between the residents and officials of different departments of the GTA. “There are many who are not aware of different GTA schemes. There are so many schemes under the MSME, DRDC, Animal Husbandry, horticulture, agriculture and even skill development under the GTA, with ample scope of self-employment. The local residents can interact with the officials and find out about such schemes during the three day long fair,” stated SP Sharma, Public Relations Officer, GTA. A two-day interactive workshop will also be an integral part of the rural fest where such schemes will be discussed in detail.

“The GTA has been inviting applications for setting up polyhouses for horticulture. Many are not aware of this while many are yet to apply for Krishak Bandhu Cards despite all the publicity. The GTA also undertakes different skill development programmes, including tailoring. There are rural entrepreneurs who are manufacturing bags made of cornstarch as a substitute to plastic. Along with educating masses on such schemes and benefits, the fair will also act as a launching pad for rural entrepreneurs also,” added Sharma.

Incidentally, Janumey was the stronghold of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha led by Bimal Gurung. It had been a hub of various activities and was promoted as a tourist hotspot during Gurung’s stint at the GTA. However with Gurung’s fall from power, there have been allegations that the present political dispensation in the Darjeeling Hills has not given much attention to this area. “As this is an agricultural belt, such fairs will play an important role in reinstating the past glory of Jamuney and promoting it as a tourism hotspot. This area has immense potential,” added Gopi Chettri, GTA Sabhasad.