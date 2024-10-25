GTA to form panel to oversee transfer of powers from state

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha held on Thursday unanimously resolved to work towards complete transfer of powers and functions from the state as per the GTA Act. This is the only way to strengthen the autonomous body, agreed the House. A committee will soon be constituted by the GTA to look into the transfer of powers and functions.

The 5th GTA Sabha was held at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan in Darjeeling on Thursday, attended by all the elected Sabhasads. “Many issues were discussed in the GTA Sabha on Thursday. However, all the Sabhasads felt that the problems being faced by the GTA is owing to the non-transfer of powers and functions or in some cases partial transfer of powers and functions. The Sabha unanimously felt that the only way to strengthen the GTA is to ensure full fledged transfer of powers and functions to the GTA from the state. For this we will constitute a committee that will take forward this issue,” stated Anjul Chauhan, Chairman, GTA. The committee will have Sabhasads from both the ruling as well as the Opposition camp.

Regarding allotment of funds to the GTA, chairman, stated: “From 2014-15 to 2023, we have not received around Rs 283 crore towards the allocated Budget. The House took note of this and we will write to the state government regarding this,” added Chauhan.

The House also resolved to name the GTA multi-level car park located on Lebong Cart road near Darjeeling Government College after Deoraj Sharma who was martyred during the movement for the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The other GTA car park on NH55 near the DRC godown will be named after Krishna Subba, also martyred in the same agitation.

“We, from the Opposition bench stated that Sabhas should be held more frequently to which the Chairman agreed and assured that Sabhas will be held in an interval of 3 months. We also raised the demand for inclusion of the Teesta flood relief and rehabilitation issue along with the issue of tea gardens to be included in GTA business and not in miscellaneous. This was also agreed upon,” stated Ajoy Edwards from the opposition bench. There are 9 Opposition members among 45 elected Sabhasads.

“We should all unite to ensure the complete transfer of all 59 subjects to the GTA in the true letter and spirit of the GTA Act. The committee along with secretaries should camp in Kolkata, meet the secretaries and government representatives to ensure this.

This will ensure the true empowerment of the GTA through which the GTA can resolve complex issues like rehabilitation, tea garden problems,” prophesied Edwards.