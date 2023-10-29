GTA to discuss rehabilitation of flash-flood victims on Nov 1

Darjeeling: An emergent meeting of the GTA Sabha will be convened on November 1 in Darjeeling. The meeting has been called to discuss the rehabilitation of the flash flood affected in the GTA area.



A memo from the Principal Secretary, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on October 27, stated that the emergent meeting would be convened at the Darbar Hall in Lal Kothi, the GTA Secretariat in Darjeeling at 11 am on November 1, 2023. “Rehabilitation of the affected families along River Teesta (along NH 10 from Reang to Rangpo caused by the inundation of the River Teesta on October 4. The flash floods had resulted in many deaths in both Sikkim and contiguous areas of the GTA. Many have been rendered homeless also. They are at present housed in shelter homes.

On October 28, a meeting was held between GTA authorities and NHPC to take stock of the damages caused by the flash flood on October 4. The meeting was held in the inspection bungalow of the PWD at Peshok.

A team will be constituted to assess the damages to houses, property and vehicles in the flash flood. The owners will be compensated accordingly. GTA Sabhasads of the flood-affected areas; Sabhapati of the Panchayat Samities of the affected areas; Panchayat Pradhan and Upa Pradhans and Kalimpong MLA will be part of the committee. “The committee will be constituted within a week,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, GTA.

Ajoy Edwards, GTA Sabhasad and President, Hamro Party has welcomed the decision to call for an emergent GTA sabha meeting. “As elected representatives and members of the responsible opposition, it is our responsibility to actively engage in governance to ensure the well being of our community. In times of crisis, I once again urge all to set aside trivial politics and unite for the betterment of our people,” stated Edwards.