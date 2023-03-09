GTA set to promote floriculture in Kurseong

Kurseong — the ‘land of white orchid’ is losing out on floriculture, though many in Darjeeling, Mirik and Kalimpong have taken it up as a livelihood.

The Horticulture department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has decided to get things back on track in Kurseong by roping in the youths and promoting floriculture as a livelihood.

The name Kurseong is a Lepcha word which translates into “land of wild orchid’. The white orchid Coelogyne corymbosa is found in abundance growing in the wild. “Many grow it as a garden ornamental plant but not commercially in Kurseong,” stated Bibaychana Sharma, a botanist from Kurseong. During the inauguration of a flower show organised by the Himalayan Horticulture Society in Kurseong on Thursday, Anit Thapa, Chief Executive Member, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration stated: “The land of white orchid is losing out on floriculture as a livelihood. While Mirik, Darjeeling and Kalimpong have taken floriculture as a livelihood and are doing well, Kurseong has only a single nursery in Nayabustee. We have kept alive the tradition of growing flowers but have failed to convert it into a commercial venture.”

The flower show in its 20th edition is being held at the Gorkha Pushtakalaya, Kurseong. “We are growing flowers in the town where there is hardly any land available. We have to take this up commercially in the countryside and rural areas. We need to rope in our youths and encourage them to take this as a sustainable livelihood,” urged Thapa.

He stated that areas like Dowhill, Nayabustee, Chimney are perfect for this. Pledging all necessary support from the GTA, Thapa requested the members of the Himalayan Horticulture Society to organise seminars to sensitise the youth. “We will provide the experts,” assured Thapa.

He added that this is an excellent self-employment opportunity. “Rather than complaining of unemployment, one should take up such opportunities. The land of white orchids should see such commercial ventures revolving around flowers, shortly,” stated Thapa.

The Himalayan Horticulture Society was formed in 1991. “The horticulture department is doing the needful to promote and support floriculture in the Hills. There are many in Mirik, Kalimpong, Darjeeling who are engaged in this commercially. We will provide all necessary support in Kurseong by organizing seminars, imparting training and also by distributing seedlings. We will provide subsidies also. The flower show is also being supported by the GTA,” stated Pranam Rasaily, Member on Duty, Horticulture department, GTA talking to Millennium Post.