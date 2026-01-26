GTA sabhasad ‘Bhupi’ dies of cardiac arrest

Darjeeling: The sudden death of Bhupendra Chhetri, Sabhasad, Bijanbari-Gok constituency, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, has left a pall of gloom in the Darjeeling Hills. Bhupendra, popular as Bhupi, was 35 years old.

“At around 10 am on Sunday, Chhetri suffered a cardiac arrest while having a bath. He was rushed to Bijanbari Rural Hospital. As his condition deteriorated further, he was referred to the Darjeeling district hospital. He, however, passed away in the course of treatment in the hospital,” said Keshav Raj Pokhrel, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) leader. Bhupendra is survived by his wife, daughter and mother.

With news of his death, condolences poured in from all over. “We are shocked by the news of Bhupendra’s sudden death. I still cannot believe it. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul,” said Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.

“He will be remembered as a warm, kind and loving person. His sudden loss is deeply painful. Gone too soon,” stated Ajoy Edwards of the India Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF)

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said: “He (Chhetri) was young and energetic. His untimely death is shocking. May his soul find eternal peace.”