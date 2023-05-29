GTA reopens Tenzing Norgay Hiking Trail to mark 70th anniv of Mount Everest summit

darjeeling: As the world commemorated 70th anniversary of Mt. Everest summit day, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) reopened a 12-km long trek route that had been traversed by Tenzing Norgay, to mark the occasion. The day also saw demands from different quarters to bestow “Bharat Ratna” to the legendary climber Tenzing Norgay posthumously.



“When Tenzing Norgay was the Field Director of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, he had started this route. Over the years it remained unused and forgotten. The GTA has reopened the route to commemorate the 70 years of summit of Everest by this legendary mountaineer. The trail will henceforth be known as Tenzing Norgay Hiking Trail,” stated Norden Sherpa, GTA Sabhasad in-charge of Tourism talking to the Millennium Post.

The 12-km route is from Chowrasta to Tiger Hill (8,500 ft). The route is from Chowrasta, Toongsoong, Lamba Danra, Lower Aloobari bustee and then to the Rungdung river. After crossing the Rungdung River the trail winds up from Rangaroon to Gaddikhan and then onto Tiger Hill.

The trail is moderate, requiring 5 to 6 hours of walking offering diverse flora and fauna as one enters Tiger Hill located in the Sinchall Wildlife Sanctuary. It is also known as birder’s paradise.

“The 70th anniversary of the first summit of Mount Everest and the 109th birth anniversary of the legendary Tenzing Norgay was commemorated at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute. People from all walks of life paid their respects at the memorial in HMI where he was cremated,” stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, principal, HMI. On this day in 1953, Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary had set foot on the summit of Mount Everest (8848m) at 11:30am.

On the occasion, demands for conferring Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country to Tenzing Norgay was resurrected. “For years we have been knocking every door requesting Bharat Ratna for Tenzing Norgay who had brought name and fame to the country. Except for empty assurances we have got nothing till date. It seems that there must be some political reason as to why the Government of India has turned a deaf ear to this rightful demand” said PT Sherpa of the Sherpa Association.

Even Gautam Deb, Mayor, Siliguri Municipal Corporation stated: “It is high time that the Indian Government confers the Bharat Ratna on iconic mountaineer Tenzing Norgay.”

The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested her intervention in this matter.

The Nature and Trekkers Club of Jalpaiguri commemorated the day at Tonglu (10000 ft) in the Singhalila National Park. The Singhalila Highlanders Guide and Porters Association was also part of the commemoration attended by Bhaskar Das, member of Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF.)