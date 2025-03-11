GTA Primary Edu dept proposes to upgrade existing 13 administrative circles to 16

Darjeeling: In a move to improve the efficiency of primary education administration, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Primary Education department has proposed an expansion from the existing 13 circles to 16 circles. The proposal has already been given to the Bengal government along with discussions held in Kolkata at a secretarial level meeting on February 18. The GTA is positive of a positive response from the state very soon.

“Smaller circles will ensure more effective departmental functioning and significantly ease the workload of teachers,” said Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman and in-charge of the department. Under the proposal, Darjeeling will have 11 circles, while Kalimpong will have 5 circles. The restructuring includes the division of the Kurseong Circle to establish the new Tindhare-Sukuna Circle. Similarly, the Gorubathan Circle will be split to create the new Jaldhaka Circle. In Kalimpong, a new Samthar-Singji Circle will be formed by dividing the existing Kalimpong General and Kalimpong Intensive Circles.

Additionally, Chauhan revealed that the Darjeeling Urban Circle, which has been operational since 1996 but lacks official recognition, is expected to receive government approval soon. “Before 1996 primary schools under the Darjeeling Municipality were controlled by the Darjeeling Municipality Board. In 1996 they were brought under the District School Board, Darjeeling. Following this an Urban Circle has been operational unofficially. In the proposal we have requested for Government recognition of the Urban Circle also,” stated Chauhan while talking to Millennium Post.

Currently, primary education administration in the GTA region operates through 13 circles. If approved, the proposal will increase Kalimpong’s circles from 2 to 5 and Darjeeling’s from 9 to 11, ensuring a total of 16 circles for better governance. Teachers often face difficulties traveling long distances for administrative tasks, affecting both their efficiency and classroom time. GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa, after discussions with primary school teachers, directed the department to address these challenges by restructuring the circles.

“Even though teachers’ primary responsibility is in classrooms, administrative tasks are handled at circle offices. Larger circles cause delays in administration and inconvenience teachers. Smaller circles will streamline processes and alleviate teachers’ difficulties,” Chauhan explained.