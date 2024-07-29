GTA plans grand revival of Darjeeling Mall by Aug 15

Darjeeling: The renowned Darjeeling Mall is poised to reclaim its lost glory on August 15. Anit Thapa, Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), stated that this will be an Independence Day gift to the public. He also appealed to the people to cooperate in maintaining the serenity and glory of the most prominent promenade in the hill town.



“It has been a long-standing demand of the people that the lost glory of the Mall be revived. The clean open spaces where leisurely walks can be taken are to be restored. Over the years, the environment of the Mall had been defiled. All this is set to change from August 15. We will give back the Mall of yesteryears to the public,” stated Thapa.

Like most hill stations founded by the British, Darjeeling boasts of a Mall since the 1800s that was earlier known as the “Pleasaunce.” However, over the years, the Mall lost its colonial charm, with street-side food vendors and hawkers taking over. Due to this, the Mall, along with the approach road, became crowded. “Earlier, we had removed the hawkers, rehabilitating them in the Gorkha Rangamanch premises. However, for different reasons, that did not work out and the hawkers returned,” stated Thapa. Around 106 hawkers were evicted from the Darjeeling Mall road area in April 2023 during the G-20 Summit in Darjeeling. However, on December 29, 2023, the hawkers reoccupied the stretch of Mall road from which they had been evicted earlier. This sparked vehement criticism from the public.

The GTA has now decided to rehabilitate them in a building to be constructed on Thorn Road, adjacent to the Mall. The hawkers who have encroached on Thorn Road will also be rehabilitated in the same building that will boast a park and busking area on the terrace, acting as an extension of the Mall. The Municipality has plans to put up special boxes to drop dog excreta and designated places where birds can be fed in the Mall. Pet dogs are usually walked in the Mall, with the pets excreting on the road.

People also leave behind food (from cooked rice to biscuits) and grains as “bird feed” for the pigeons, thereby defiling the roads. “We appeal to pet owners to carry poop-scoops that they will have to use to pick up their pet’s excreta and drop it in designated poop boxes. We will also have designated areas for feeding birds. Everyone has to cooperate to maintain the Mall,” appealed Dipen Thakuri, Chairman of Darjeeling Municipality, while talking to the Millennium Post. The Mall and Nehru Road have already been declared “No Vending” zones.