GTA Oppn delegation meets Centre’s Interlocutor, presses for tripartite talks

Darjeeling: Eight sabhasads from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Opposition bench forwarded a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah through the Interlocutor, urging the immediate resumption of high-level tripartite talks and the introduction of a Parliamentary Bill in the upcoming Budget Session to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 11 left-out Gorkha sub-communities.



On Monday, a delegation of seven sabhasads, including Binoy Tamang, Ruben Das Pradhan, Palden Tamang, Robert Chettri, Jiten Rai, Sunny Tamang and Pratim Subba met Centre-appointed Interlocutor Pankaj Kumar Singh in Darjeeling and submitted an eight-page memorandum outlining long-pending political, constitutional and developmental issues concerning the Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai, Dooars and the Gorkha community. Opposition sabhasad Ajoy Lucas Edward, who is also the chief convenor of IGJF, had met the interlocutor earlier.

“We discussed the dissolution of the GTA and commencement of a statutory and political process for the formation of a separate state or Union Territory. We want separation from Bengal and will not settle for anything less than a Union Territory status,” stated Binoy Tamang.

During the meeting, the memorandum’s key points were discussed in detail, including the GTA Sabha resolution of September 19, 2022, seeking renewed dialogue on Gorkhaland. The delegation also raised concerns over identity and constitutional justice, historical treaties and territorial transfers, constitutional history, excluded and absorbed areas, and the integration of Terai and Dooars.

Other issues highlighted included re-examination of the Indo-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950 and the Indo-Bhutan Friendship Treaty of 1949, geopolitical sensitivities, West Bengal government white papers, and what the Opposition termed the legacy of failed governance under DGHC and GTA, marked by institutionalised corruption and lack of accountability.

The leaders further appealed for the formation of a high-level stakeholders’ committee under the Union Home ministry, along with comprehensive documentation and a strategic framework for future action. “Discussions also touched upon M-DoNER and the historic Silk Route,” added Tamang.

The GTA Opposition said it hopes the Centre will accord priority to their demands and take decisive steps in the interest of the people of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars. Meanwhile, BGPM president Anit Thapa has refused to meet the Interlocutor. “The BJP has sent the Interlocutor just before the Assembly elections. It is part of their election campaign strategy. I don’t want to be caught in this web of deceit,” stated Thapa.