GTA launches Heritage Walk in Darjeeling

: If you are someone who wants to indulge in the rich history and culture of Darjeeling but haven’t got the opportunity despite numerous visits to the Queen of the Hills, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has just the right thing for you.

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, the GTA launched “Heritage Walks” along with a host of other tourist amenities. “This year the theme for the World Tourism Day is ‘Green Investments.’ What can be a more green option than walking to know a place, its history and the people. This is why we decided on Heritage Walks. Darjeeling is steeped in heritage, tradition and is a melting pot of different cultures. It has a large number of colonial buildings. With the walk, people will get ample opportunities to know this place better,” stated Sonam Bhutia, Executive Director, Tourism, GTA.

Though the GTA has lined up plans for different circuits, on Wednesday the “Mall Heritage Walk” was launched. “This is the easiest walk and can be undertaken by people of all ages, from children to the elderly. It has a plain gradient and offers excellent historical sites around the walk. It would roughly take one and a half hours,” added Bhutia.

From getting to know about the rich history of the Mall, the most popular public space of Darjeeling, one would also encounter the rich history of places like the Brabourne Park, St. Andrews’ Church, the Mahakal Temple, the Raj Bhawan, South Field College, Step Aside where Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das breathed his last and many such iconic landmarks. Among the more recent buildings, the District Library and the Gorkha Ranga Mancha have also been included in the walk. Trained guides will accompany the tourists during the walking tours, explaining the rich history.

Besides, the GTA also conducted a training programme for the guides on the heritage walk. “Details regarding the walks will be made available from the tourism offices of the GTA and also through some hotels. Later, we will have similar walks in Kurseong, Kalimpong and other places in the GTA areas also,” added the Executive Director, Tourism. The Darjeeling Kalimpong Tourism app was also launched to commemorate the day. With a host of information, including taxi services, homestays, hotels and guides, this app can be downloaded from the Play Store.

“We have also launched the e-ticketing system for parks and gardens under the GTA, including Rock Garden, Gangamaya Park and the boating facility at Mirik,” stated Bhutia.

There are 9 parks and gardens where this facility will be available at present.