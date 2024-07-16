GTA inquiry panel disconnects ‘unauthorised’ telecom equipment

Darjeeling: The recently-constituted inquiry committee by GTA on Monday disconnected the ‘active and passive commonly shared in-building distributed antenna system (DAS+OD+Small Cell Solution)’ at the Darjeeling District Hospital. The equipment has been labelled a potential health hazard.

“As the first step, the inquiry committee decided to render the machine non-functional by disconnecting the machine from the power source. Mediators from the company had contacted us, requesting for 15 days’ time. However, we have asked them to meet the committee immediately. Now that the equipment has become non-functional, we expect them to arrive soon,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA who heads this committee.

Talking to Millennium Post, he stated that the equipment was running on an electricity sub-metre connection. “Now the investigation will continue with which security guard had okayed the equipment to come in. Who had signed the challan for the same? We hope to finish the inquiry and submit a report within the next 20 days,” stated Chauhan. “However, it is not apt that a machine from a private company functions from the hospital premises, they can shift it elsewhere,” he added.

On June 27, the GTA Principal Secretary had spotted the equipment in a room on the 4th floor. Closer inspection revealed that the telecommunication equipment was installed on December 16, 2020 as per the IBS Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The GTA was not aware of the installation of the equipment.

The matter raked up a major controversy with the Rogi Kalyan Samity writing to the Chief Minister about this. The Principal Secretary, GTA issued a show-cause notice to the Space Tele Infra Pvt Ltd., Gurugram, Haryana, on June 28, declaring the MoU signed as ‘irregular and perverse’ rendering it null and void. Copies of this letter have been sent to the Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling along with other administrative officials.

“Considering all the above facts and circumstances, you are directed to show-cause as to why the said equipment and accessories should not be removed, within 7 days of issue of this notice. In the event of failure to do so, administration will be at liberty to take considered decision and appropriate action in the interest of patient safety,” stated the show-cause notice. The 6-member GTA inquiry committee was then constituted to probe into the matter.