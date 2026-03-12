GTA hospital workers stop work seeking pay band inclusion

Darjeeling: The district hospital manual contingency workers under the GTA have launched a cease work demanding inclusion in the pay band system. They have started a sit-in demonstration at Lalkothi, the GTA secretariat in Darjeeling.



Talking to reporters on Wednesday, a worker, requesting anonymity, stated: “This has been a long-pending demand. Every year, the issue is raised. We hold demonstrations. Each time they give us a meagre raise with assurances of including us in the pay band system and the sit-in is lifted. This time, however, we have decided that we will not be moved by empty assurances and will remain steadfast on the agitation path.” This worker, who has been working for more than 22 years, stated that most of the workers were getting old, hence, they wanted a speedy resolution of the case.

There are 22 workers in the Darjeeling district hospital and another 7 in the Kalimpong district hospital. “Our job is tough. We are usually deputed in the operation theaters. On top of that, with hardly Rs 6000 monthly, how can we lead a decent life?” questioned another worker.

Another worker, who had been working for 30 years, stated: “We have been running from pillar to post.

Whenever we meet the Executive director, health with the demand, he states that the matter is with the finance department. When we go to finance, they say it is in process. This time they have proposed that Rs. 15000 will be the monthly salary with Rs. 500 yearly increment and a one-time retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh. We are not lifting the cease work and dharna unless something concrete transpires in black and white,” the worker added. They have also given two memorandums to the District Magistrate.

Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), talking to the Millennium Post, stated: “The last time temporary workers were included in the pay band system was in 2011. However, these workers were left out then. After we came to power in the GTA, we have increased their pay considerably. Their inclusion in the pay band is in process. We are keeping a close watch.”