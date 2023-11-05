GTA holds meet with trade unions on land survey in tea gardens

Darjeeling: All operating tea trade unions of the Hills sat in a meeting convened by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) to chalk out the future course of action regarding the recent notification for resuming survey work in tea gardens.



All trade unions welcomed the decision stating that there is no problem in a survey provided the nature of ‘patta’ (land document) is per the long term demand of the workers.

The meeting was held in the Circuit House in Kurseong on Sunday, chaired by GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa. “All trade unions unanimously agreed to the need for a survey to demarcate how much land is in possession of each worker. The survey work in tea gardens will commence soon,” stated Thapa.

“This meeting talked of survey alone, not on patta. The fresh notification does not talk of patta. We will have another meeting in Darjeeling, form a committee and go ahead with a survey. The workers want title deeds, not homestead patta. If it’s not as per the wishes of the workers we will protest again,” stated Suraj Subba of the union affiliated to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Incidentally on 01-08-2023, a notification was issued by the Land and Land Reforms department of the Government of West Bengal with the proposal for granting homestead patta on surplus/ unutilised resumed land of tea garden to the eligible beneficiaries through a scheme. Homestead pattas will be granted to eligible families upto the extent of 5 decimals of land, it said. With this notification, the Hill Opposition parties had been crying foul. Following this the government issued a notification halting survey work.

A fresh notification (No. 4549(2)-LP/1A-04/23 dated 2/11/2023) to District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong directed to “resume survey work in tea gardens in the GTA areas on “as is where is basis” without reference to any limitations on area held. The department’s letter No. 3848(2)-LP dated 12/09/2023 stands cancelled with immediate effect.