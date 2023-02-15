GTA flags off training prog to make jobless youths ‘self-reliant’

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has flagged off a training programme in a bid to make the unemployed youths self-reliant.

The Forest Department of GTA has organised the nine-day capacity building training workshop for the unemployed youths living in the forest villages of hills.

In this workshop, they will be given training on production and marketing work in five different fields. Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA inaugurated the workshop on Wednesday at Salbari near Siliguri.

“It was I, who took initiative, during my tenure as the Chairman of the GTA Administrative Board, to make the unemployed youth of the hills self-reliant. After our board came to power, this workshop is being undertaken in different parts of the Hills. We want the unemployed youth to forget the past and work towards becoming self-reliant,” stated Thapa, addressing the mediapersons.

It is noted that the programme has been organised under GTA’s ‘Har Ghar Swanirvar’ Project announced by the present GTA board.

This workshop will end on February 23. About 150 men and women mainly from the forest villages of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts are taking part in this workshop.

Training in computer management; Hospitality management; Beautician courses; Handicrafts and handlooms along with food processing will be given in the workshop.

About 16 eminent resource persons from different fields will be imparting the training. All the participants will be given certificates and the best performer will be awarded after completing the training.

Training will also be given on making compost and marketing of the compost.

The GTA has tied up with the ‘Sunday Haat’ - a market place in Church Road, Siliguri where people from self-help groups can sell their handmade goods along with compost fertilizers. The participants will also be able to sell those products which they will make during the training at the ‘Sunday Haat.’

Sunita Tamang, a participant said: “I thank the GTA Chief for organising such a programme. With this we will be able to learn many things. I have completed my graduation but am not getting any job. After completing the workshop, I can make products myself and sell them.”