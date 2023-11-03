GTA Executive Sabha resolves to take up ICDS workers’ issues with state government

Darjeeling: The issues pertaining to ICDS recruitment and promotion along with teacher recruitment, featured in the meeting of the GTA executive Sabha at the Pintail Village, near Siliguri on Friday. The executive sabha resolved to send a proposal to the government for relaxation of criteria for promotion in the GTA area be brought down to Class X pass for Anganwadi helpers (AWH) and Anganwadi Worker (AWW.)



Process of recruitment as well as promotion of ICDS workers and helpers in the GTA area had stopped for more than a decade. On September 12, 2023, a memorandum was issued by the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, Government of West Bengal vide which the District Level Selection and Monitoring Committees for Darjeeling (GTA area) and Kalimpong were re-constituted. After that the exercise of promotion and new recruitment in the vacant posts was taken up.

However, another memorandum (No 6058) was issued by the government on October 17 whereby the minimum qualification for promotion was raised to class 12 pass for all categories from the existing class 10 pass criteria.

Hundreds of ICDS helpers having qualification of Class X pass have been looking forward to the promotion process to begin. Despite the process taking place in other districts, promotions have not taken place in the GTA area. ICDS workers have taken to the streets with these demands.

“It was resolved that a proposal shall be made to the government for relaxation of criteria for promotion in the GTA area be brought down to Class X pass. The process of promotion to AWW vacancies will be taken up only after the above issue of relaxation of criteria is resolved. Since new recruitment to the posts of AWWs is also linked with the promotion process and number of vacancies cannot be ascertained without completing the promotion process first, that process can also be taken up only after this. Only new recruitment in the vacancies of AWHs shall be taken up as of now,” stated Anit Thapa, chief executive, GTA.