GTA Emergent Sabha pegs flood damages at ‘Rs 950 crore till date’

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) emergent Sabha, convened on Monday pegged damages at Rs 950 crore as per assessment till date. The Sabha constituted an 11-member committee to oversee relief and rehabilitation work. A resolution was adopted for the declaration of this calamity as a ‘disaster’ by the government.

The emergent GTA Sabha was brought forward by a day, being held on Wednesday, at the GTA Sabha Hall, Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan in Darjeeling, instead of the scheduled October 14. “The meeting was brought forward keeping in mind the emergency situation and to enable compilation of damages and figures before the scheduled meeting of the GTA with the Chief Minister,” stated Anjul Chauhan, GTA, Chairman. He informed that the official casualty figure stands at 21 with one person (a tourist) missing. “Damages till date have been pegged at Rs 950 crore. However, the final figures will be received within the next 24 hours as damage reports are still coming in from far flung areas.

The exact number of houses damaged full and partially will also be compiled by Tuesday,” added the Chairman.

The Sabha had a lengthy discussion on the declaration of the large-scale devastation brought about by the torrential rains of October 4 as a “disaster” by the government (state and Centre). “The government has to take this up immediately,” stated Chauhan.

An 11-member committee headed by Kamal Subba, GTA Executive Sabhasad in-charge of Disaster Management, as Chairman; Anit Thapa as Co-Chairman and Sabhasads from the opposition Bench Ajoy Edwards and Binoy Tamang along with others was constituted. “The committee will meet and include more persons, including technical persons, to facilitate relief and rehabilitation work,” added Chauhan. He stated that rising above politics all have come together to salvage the Hills from the crisis.

“This is no time for excuses. It is time to lead, time for relief and to rebuild,” remarked Ajoy Edwards, GTA Sabhasad from the opposition bench in context with his appeal to the MPs to utilise the MPLAD funds for relief and to rebuild. “To this, the Lok Sabha MP has stated that unless the state announces as state disaster, the MP LAD funds cannot be used. If you love Darjeeling, this cannot be an excuse. The MPs have to pressurise the Central government to declare this as a disaster. Special packages have to be given. The GTA committee will also include the Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla; Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista along with the 3 Hill MLAs. We have to all work together for relief and to rebuild,” remarked Edwards.

He stated that Sabhasads from the opposition bench will be contributing their monthly remunerations for relief and to rebuild. “There is around 18 months left for the tenure of this Sabha. We will contribute the Rs 10,000 monthly remuneration for the remaining term for relief,” added Edwards.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister arrived at the Kurseong Circuit House at around 7 pm on Monday from Alipurduar. She is scheduled to visit landslide-affected areas on Tuesday and then proceed to Darjeeling town where she will be staying on Tuesday and Wednesday.