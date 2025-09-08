GTA disburses first instalment to 88 victim families for house construction

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on Sunday disbursed the first instalment of house construction funds to 88 flood-affected families of Rangpo and Tarkhola. The distribution took place after a meeting held at Lalkothi, the GTA secretarial in Darjeeling.

GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, while handing over the cheques, stated: “I have fulfilled my commitment, though delayed. Government procedures require proper documentation and approval, which caused the delay in releasing the relief amount.”

Each affected family will receive Rs 3 lakh in three instalments, with the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh disbursed on Sunday. The funds pertain to damages caused by the devastating floods of October 4, 2023, in Teesta. When asked about the Teesta victims, officials clarified that relief was limited to Rongpu and Tarkhola this time, as Teesta residents have sought a fresh survey from NHPC.

Executive Director of the Disaster department, M. Modak, informed that the amount was directly transferred through banks. “Families must begin construction after receiving the first instalment. Once the work under the initial Rs 1 lakh is completed, inspections will be carried out before releasing the second and third instalments,” he explained.

A large stretch along the Teesta River, including Teesta Bazar in the Kalimpong district of Bengal, was badly affected in the flash flood that originated in North Sikkim on

October 4, 2023. Many lives were lost, families were displaced, houses damaged and livelihoods ended. The flash floods had also swept away the Sikkim Urja Limited, the NHPC hydro project dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim.

The victims of this disaster, from the Kalimpong district, rallying under the banner of Teesta Sangrakshan Mancha (TSM), had been demanding a resurvey by the NHPC for adequate compensation along with protective measures to prevent a rerun of the disaster.

More than 400 houses were totally or partially damaged. Initially, in the first survey, 104 houses were earmarked by the NHPC and later 11 more added, as per the assessment of the BDO.

“We welcome the rehabilitation measures by GTA for the families of Rongpu and Tarkhola. However, for the Teesta area, many names have been left out and the compensation amounts are also not correct. So, we demanded a resurvey for Teesta area. The resurvey is being undertaken by the NHPC. Now it is the duty of the GTA and district administration to ensure that the victims are compensated at the earliest. It is nearly two years since the disaster struck, yet we have not received compensation,” stated Kishor Pradhan of the TSM.