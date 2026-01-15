GTA demands pension scheme for tea garden workers beyond 58 years of age

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa has written to Moloy Ghatak, Minister-in-Charge of the Labour department, Government of West Bengal, urging the extension of pension benefits to tea garden workers above the age of 58.

In a memorandum addressed to the Labour Minister, Thapa stressed on the pressing welfare concerns of tea garden labourers, particularly those working in closed gardens. He pointed out that the Financial Assistance to Unorganised Workers’ and Labourers’ Old Income (FOWLOI) scheme has been a lifeline for workers up to the age of 58 by providing them much-needed financial support. However, once workers cross this age limit, they are no longer eligible for any benefits, leaving them without a safety net in old age.

Stressing on the need for social security for ageing tea garden workers, Thapa appealed to the state government to consider extending pension benefits to labourers who have dedicated their lives to the tea industry, often under difficult and challenging conditions. Many of these workers have contributed for decades to the growth and prosperity of the tea sector, yet face insecurity and hardship in their later years. In his letter, the GTA Chief Executive urged the government to implement a pension scheme that would ensure a dignified and secure income for these workers and safeguard the well-being of their families. He said such a step would not only strengthen social security measures but also serve as recognition of the invaluable contribution of tea garden workers to the state’s economy.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of tea workers, Thapa said that the GTA led by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morch remains dedicated to working in the interest of labourers. As per a survey conducted by the Tea Board of India, 2.39 lakh permanent and another 94,000 temporary workers form the workforce in the 449 tea gardens in the organised sector of North Bengal.

GTA Sabha Deputy Chairman Rajesh Chauhan personally met the Labour Minister and submitted the memorandum on Thapa’s behalf. According to Chauhan, the minister responded positively to the appeal and assured that the matter would be considered.

Since long, the tea garden workers have been demanding pension and social security benefits for elderly labourers, especially those affected by the closure of several tea estates in North Bengal.