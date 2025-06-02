GTA chief urges CM to include Nepali Literature in WBCS exam

Darjeeling: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief Executive Anit Thapa has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to include Nepali Literature as an optional subject in the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) examination and other examinations conducted by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). In his letter, Thapa highlighted the cultural, educational and historical importance of the Nepali language in Bengal, particularly in Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars. Citing its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and its existing place in the UPSC syllabus, Thapa emphasised that adding Nepali Literature to the WBCS exam would promote inclusivity, equitable representation and empower Nepali-speaking youth who aspire to join state services.

Thapa also noted that other languages such as French, Arabic, Pali and Persian are already part of the WBCS optional subjects and including Nepali would align with this inclusive approach. He called the absence of the language in the current syllabus “disappointing” for students who have pursued higher education in Nepali. “This step would reaffirm Bengal’s commitment to its diverse linguistic heritage and inspire confidence among our youth,” Thapa stated, expressing hope that the Chief Minister would consider the matter with priority.