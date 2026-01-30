GTA chief Thapa seeks Labour minister’s intervention over Rangli Tea Garden dues

Darjeeling: Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Anit Thapa, has written to West Bengal Labour Minister Malay Ghatak seeking urgent intervention in the worsening condition of workers at Rangli Tea Garden in Darjeeling, owned by Marico Company under proprietor Surajit Bakshi.

According to the letter dated January 30, tea garden workers and labourers have not received wages since March 2025, while staff salaries have remained unpaid since June 2025. Provident Fund dues, a vital component of social security, have reportedly been pending since 2023. Basic facilities have also been denied, pushing several families into severe hardship. The total outstanding dues amount to Rs 5,90,61,758. Thapa stated that workers had met him recently, sharing their distress over prolonged non-payment of wages and daily expenses, which has left them unable to meet essential needs such as household expenses, children’s education, and medical treatment. GTA Sabha deputy chairman Rajesh Chauhan personally handed over the letter in Kolkata.

On receipt of the letter, Minister Ghatak expressed concern and directed departmental officials to hold an immediate meeting with the tea garden management to work out a resolution.

Speaking from Kolkata, Chauhan said that the minister’s assurances were on a positive note but stressed that directions must translate into concrete action. “Workers want timely wages, a dignified life, and a secure future,” he said.

In his appeal, Thapa urged the Labour department to facilitate the prompt release of pending wages, salaries, and PF dues, ensuring that labourers, workers, and staff receive their rightful entitlements.

He emphasised that tea gardens are not merely commercial enterprises but are deeply intertwined with the lives and livelihoods of thousands of families.