GTA chief thanks Mamata

Kurseong: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the Chief Minister announcing a host of benefits and service upgrades for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Banerjee gave a nod to many long-standing demands, including a Regional School Service Commission for the Hills.



“This is why we have to shun the politics of confrontation and embark on the politics of positivity and cooperation. Much can be achieved through this. I thank the Chief Minister from the bottom of my heart for resolving many pending issues including that of the GTA employees and the Patta (land document) issue of the tea garden workers,” stated Thapa. He thanked the Chief Minister for the Regional School Service Commission. “Darjeeling was an educational hub once upon a time. Now the education system is on the decline. I was constantly pressing for the Regional SSC. It has been announced today by the Chief Minister. This will pave way for the educated youth of the Hills to get jobs through a process. This is a great achievement for the Hills.”

Regarding the Patta issue, Thapa stated: “The Chief Minister, who holds the highest administrative position in the state, herself announced that a survey is on and this will be followed by handing of Pattas. It would be a great achievement if the soil tilled by our ancestors with their blood and sweat becomes ours.”

He stated that efforts are on to rehabilitate the Teesta flood victims. The government will provide the land in which houses will be built to rehabilitate the victim families.