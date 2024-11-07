GTA chief rallies in support of Trinamool’s Jay Prakash Toppo

Alipurduar: Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chief and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) president Anit Thapa actively campaigned on Wednesday for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jay Prakash Toppo in the Madarihat by-election in the Dooars region. Thapa toured several areas, including Gorkha-dominated regions such as Binnaguri, Lankapara and Hantapara, engaging with locals and urging them to support Toppo.

In addition to Thapa, TMC state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumder joined the campaign, boosting support for Toppo with press interactions and rally appearances.

During his visit, Thapa met with prominent members of the Gorkha community and campaigned across tea estates within the Madarihat Constituency. Party leaders stated that Thapa plans to remain in the Dooars region for the next five days to intensify the campaign efforts. Incidentally, BGPM is an ally of the TMC.

Addressing voters, Thapa highlighted the alleged neglect of North Bengal by the Central government, contrasting it with the state’s development initiatives. “We are here to campaign for Jay Prakash Toppo. It’s not only about Gorkha votes but about all votes. People can see the difference — the Central government has neglected this region, while the state government has worked for its development,” Thapa asserted.

In a parallel effort, TMC state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumder also campaigned for Toppo, reinforcing the party’s commitment to the region. Addressing a Press conference at the TMC election office in Birpara, Majumder voiced confidence in Toppo’s victory. “With 23 of the 28 Gram Panchayats in this constituency under TMC’s control, we are certain of winning this seat,” Majumder stated, while criticising the BJP for what he alleged is a “conspiracy against the poorer sections of society”.

Majumder highlighted promises by the Central government to support the tea industry, specifically referencing a Rs 1,000 crore package announced by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which he claims has not in any way benefitted the region’s tea plantations as it is yet to see the light of day. He remarked: “Madarihat is a tea garden constituency and residents are well aware of the unfulfilled promises.

We are confident that voters will reflect this sentiment in the by-election by giving the BJP a befitting reply to all the false assurances.”