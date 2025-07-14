GTA celebrates 211th ‘Bhanu Jayanti’

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) celebrated the 211th birth anniversary of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya with a felicitation ceremony held at Gorkha Rangamanch Bhavan in Darjeeling. As part of its annual tradition, the GTA conferred awards to individuals who have made commendable contributions in the fields of literature, journalism, cinema, visual arts and social service.

Acharya Bhanubhakta was born in 1841 in Western Nepal. His important works include the translation of the Ramayana into Nepali, Badhusiksha, Prashna Uttar, Bhaktamala. However, the translation of Ramayan has given him an immortal status in Nepali literature whereby Ramayana became popular among the non-sanskrit knowing masses. He had passed away in 1868. His work laid the foundation for modern Nepali literature and continues to inspire generations of writers and poets across the Nepali-speaking world. This year, the Bhanu Puraskar for literature was awarded to noted writer Nanda Hangkhim. In the field of journalism, Pramod Giri was honoured with the Padri Ganga Prasad Smriti Puraskar. Tej Bahadur Baraily received the DB Pariyar Smriti Puraskar for his contributions to theatre and cinema, while Siddhartha Rai was recognised with the G. Douglas Smriti Puraskar for his work in visual arts.

The Dhanbir Mukhia Smriti Puraskar for social work was conferred posthumously on the late Panchratna Pradhan.

GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa congratulated all the award recipients and expressed pride. He said that the GTA remains committed to recognising individuals who contribute meaningfully to society and hoped that the awards would inspire future generations. Bhanujayanti was also commemorated in different places in the Hills, Terai, Dooars and Sikkim with great fervour.