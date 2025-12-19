GTA assures teachers, school closure in Darjeeling suspended temporarily

Darjeeling: The indefinite closure of schools in the GTA area, triggered by the Calcutta High Court order quashing the appointment of 313 teachers, was temporarily suspended on Thursday following assurances from Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa. He stated that he would depart for Kolkata on Friday to pursue the matter both politically and legally.

The Sanyukta Madhyamik Shikshak Sangathan (SMSS) had announced an indefinite shutdown of all schools after the High Court order, sparking widespread concern among parents and students. While many hill schools were already closed for the winter vacation, those still functioning were also shut as part of the agitation, with examinations in several institutions being postponed.

On Thursday, teachers affected by the court order took out a rally in Darjeeling. The procession began at the Darjeeling Railway Station and proceeded to the Gorkha Ranga Manch via Chowk Bazar. Protesters held an impromptu meeting at Chowk Bazar, bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill for over half an hour.

Raising sharp questions over the legality of their termination, teachers asserted that they were being unfairly targeted. “What is illegal about our appointment? We are all qualified, holding Master’s degrees and B.Ed qualifications. There is no School Service Commission in the hills, so through what process could we have been appointed?” questioned Ajay Chhetri, one of the agitating teachers. He pointed out that although a Hill SSC existed, it conducted only one examination in 2000 and has remained defunct since.

Echoing similar concerns, Prema Golay, another teacher, said: “We are the ones who have been teaching Classes 11 and 12 all these years, especially in schools located in remote villages. Who will teach the students now?” The rally culminated in a meeting with the GTA chief executive at the Gorkha Ranga Manch.

Later, addressing representatives of the agitating teachers at Bhanu Bhawan in Darjeeling, Thapa reaffirmed his support and assured them that the administration stood firmly by their side. He appealed to the teachers’ organisation to reconsider the school closure in the larger interest of students, particularly with board examinations approaching.

“I will depart for Kolkata on Friday to pursue the issue politically and legally.

This is a fight for justice. We will fight this matter on both legal and political fronts,” Thapa said, urging teachers to remain patient and united.

Following his appeal, SMSS announced the suspension of the school closure. In a press release, the organisation said the decision was taken keeping students’ futures in mind, especially those appearing for board examinations. The organisation also reserved the right to resume protests if the situation demanded. Sources said a team of teachers may soon travel to Kolkata to pursue legal remedies, while other groups plan to submit deputations to the concerned authorities.