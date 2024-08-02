GTA area to get 4 new fire stations

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area is all set to get four new fire stations. While two among the four will come up in the Kalimpong district at Algarah and Gorubathan, the remaining two will be located in the Darjeeling district at Sonada and Sukhipokhari.



All four will be two-pump fire stations.

“The process for the Sukhiapokhri fire station is nearly complete. Land has been located on Pokhriabong Road. The land is under the Darjeeling Improvement (DI) Fund. The Special Secretary of the fire and Emergency Services, Government of West Bengal had inspected the land and given a nod, a few months ago. The Detailed Project Report has also been prepared and sent to the government. Process is on to transfer the land from DI to the state government. Similarly the GTA has received letters from the Fire department to locate land for fire stations at Algarah, Gorubathan and Sonada. Suitable plots have been identified in all three locations,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA, talking to the Millennium Post.

A team had visited the proposed location in Sonada, 16 km from Darjeeling.

“It is government land in Jorekhola on the National Highway 110. The fire station will cater to the entire area under Jorebunglow police station, including rural areas and a part under the Sukhiapokhri Police Station,” stated Chauhan.

In case of fire in the Sonada area, the fire engines have to be brought in from either Darjeeling or Kurseong through the NH110, which experiences serpentine traffic jams, specially during tourist rush.

“This problem will be eliminated once the fire station comes up in Sonada,” stated the Deputy Chairman.

Land has been earmarked in Algarah and Gorubathan in the Kalimpong district also. “In Gorubathan, land has been selected in a tea garden. We will have to get a No Objection Certificate from the concerned tea estate for the fire station,” stated Chauhan.