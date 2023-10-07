GTA area: State gives Rs 24 cr for relief & restoration work

Darjeeling: “The Centre is allergic to Bengal. In times of a disaster despite other states getting relief funds, Bengal doesn’t receive anything from the Centre,” stated Aroop Biswas, Minister-in-charge of Power, while on a tour of flood-ravaged areas of Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

The state government has granted a fund of Rs 24 crore for the areas devastated by the flood under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area.

Incidentally, the Centre announced a fund of Rs 45 crore to Sikkim but remained silent on Bengal despite both being ravaged by the flooding of River Teesta on Wednesday. Anit Thapa, the GTA chief had raised the issue and criticised the Centre for the “step-motherly” treatment towards the GTA.

Biswas along with Minister Udayan Guha; Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb and former Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chettri and Anit Thapa visited the flood-ravaged areas, including Teesta Bazar. Due to the floods in the area, one person died and around 11 are still missing. Residents of Teesta Bazar have been housed in shelter homes.

“Sikkim has faced a major disaster and so had the contagious areas of Bengal mainly Kalimpong and Darjeeling. The Chief Minister is worried about the situation and is in constant touch with the administration and the GTA. We are visiting the area on her instructions. We have held a meeting with the district administration and the GTA to ensure that everyone gets relief.

Anit Thapa and the GTA are doing a commendable job,” added Biswas.

Late in the evening a review and assessment meeting was held in the inspection bungalow in Peshok attended by the Ministers, District Administration and GTA.