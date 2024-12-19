GTA area keeps close watch as Hepatitis ‘A’ cases surge in Sikkim

Darjeeling: With Sikkim facing an alarming rise in Hepatitis ‘A’ cases, the bordering districts of Kalimpong and Darjeeling in Bengal are also keeping a close watch on the situation. Since December 1, 33 cases have been reported at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital and Central Referral Hospital — the two prominent healthcare facilities in Sikkim. Cases have been reported mainly from in and around Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim.

Talking to Millennium Post, Arun Sigchi, Executive Member in-charge of Health, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) stated: “We are keeping a close tab on the situation. I am in touch with the health officials of both Kalimpong and Darjeeling district. However, no such surge in cases have been reported in the GTA area as of now.”

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Darjeeling confirmed that there is no surge in cases in the Darjeeling Hills as of now. “It is a water-borne disease and usually occurs in clusters around a contaminated water source.

However we are keeping a close watch,” stated Dr Tulsi Pramanik, CMOH, Darjeeling. “We are vigilant. The health authorities have been asked to report immediately if there is anything out of the normal,” stated T Balasubramanian, District Magistrate, Kalimpong. Meanwhile in Sikkim, with the alarming rise in Hepatitis ‘A’ cases, A high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief Secretary of Sikkim was held on Tuesday in Gangtok, focussing on containment strategies, emphasising public safety and hygiene. The meeting emphasised on contact tracing with health officials identifying and monitoring individuals in close contact with infected patients.

Along with this awareness campaigns including public education on Hepatitis ‘A’ prevention, symptoms and treatment is underway. Local eateries, restaurants and food outlets are being inspected to enforce sanitation standards. The Rural Development and Public Health Engineering departments of Sikkim are testing water sources for contamination.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant for symptoms such as jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and loss of appetite. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by Hepatitis A virus (HAV.) It usually spreads through contaminated food or water (fecal-oral route). Close contact with an infected person can also lead to the disease being spread.