GTA announces seat reservations in Bengal, Sikkim univs

Darjeeling: The GTA has seat reservations in different universities of Bengal and Sikkim. With the Higher Secondary examinations having commenced, the GTA has urged interested students of the GTA area to make use of the reservation and apply in time for these specialised courses.



The executive director, department of Education, GTA has issued a notice to this effect to the principals of colleges in the GTA area.

“The GTA has always emphasised on higher education and intellectual development. We want students to apply in time for the seats,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA.

The reserved seats include one in Computer Science and Engineering, 2 in Electronics and Communications Engineering, 3 in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, 4 in Information Technology, 5 in Mechanical Engineering, 6 in Civil Engineering and 7 in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology, Rangpoo, Sikkim. Along with this, there are reservations of one seat for BSc (Agriculture) Honours each at Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidalaya, Nadia and Uttarbanga Krishi Vishwavidalaya (UKV), Cooch Behar and 2 seats for BSc (Horticulture) honours at UKV.

Similarly, there is a seat for BVSc and AH (Veterinary), 2 for B.Tech Diary Technology and 3 for BFSc (Fishery) at West Bengal University of Animal and Fisheries

Sciences, Kolkata.