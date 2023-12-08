GST Amendment Bill: Minister blames Governor for delay

Kolkata: State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday attributed the delay in the introduction of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023 in the state Assembly to the Governor, who according to her had put several ‘meaningless queries’ which the state had to clear before the introduction of the Bill.



The Bill that subjects online gaming, horse racing, and casinos to the highest GST rate of 28 per cent, calculated based on the full face value of the bets placed was passed in the state legislative Assembly on Thursday.

BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri during the discussion post-introduction of the Bill raised questions over the delay as the Centre made it effective from October 1.

“There were some half a dozen meaningless queries on the part of the Governor after it was sent to him. We catered to all his queries and after his consent, we introduced the Bill leading to the delay, “ Bhattacharya said.

She claimed that activities like online gaming, casinos and horse racing are all games of chance and not those of skill, and in these cases, the right to participate and the right to win cannot be separated.

She maintained that in August during the 51st GST Council meeting, it was her vehement protest that contributed to the GST Council sticking to its decision of levying 28 per cent GST on online gaming and casinos on the face value of bets at entry level amidst three states Delhi, Goa and Sikkim expressing dissent.

She maintained that soon after Bengal raised its voice, representatives from several BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh supported and the union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear that 28 per cent GST on online gaming and casinos will be effective from October 1.

“We were supposed to get Rs 2102 crore from the Centre on account of Inter-State Goods and Services Tax (IGST) in November out of which we are yet to receive Rs 467 crore. We are still in the dark about the non-receipt,” she added.