‘GSDP: Revenue deficit projected to drop from 3.75% in 2010-11 to 1.80% in 2023-24’

Kolkata: Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent) for Finance Department during the Budget discussion in the Assembly on Friday said the revenue deficit as percentage of GSDP has been projected to come down to 1.80 per cent in 2023-24 from what stood at 3.75 percent in 2010-11.



Giving a detailed account on how the state is on the track for growth, Bhattacharya added that the fiscal deficit as percentage of GSDP is projected to drop to 3.83 in 2023-24 from what remained at 4.40 in 2010-11. Physical infrastructure sector in the state has seen a growth 6.3 times higher than what it was recorded during 2010-11. The state used to spend around Rs 1,759 crore for the development of physical infrastructure in 2010-11 whereas in 2023-24, the figure is projected to increase up to Rs 11,113 crore.

“Capital outlay expenditure was Rs 2,226 crore in 2010-11 but the figure is projected to go up to Rs 34,026 crore in 2023-24 which is more than 15.3 times increase in the past 13 years. Sales tax collection in 2010-11 remained at Rs 21,129 crore while in 2023-24, the number is projected to go up to Rs 88,596 crore which was growth by 4.19 times,” Bhattacharya said.

Speaking on the Swasthya Sathi issue, she told the House that Swasthya Sathi-related payments have been paid to 99 per cent of the private health establishments.

She said Swasthya Sathi refusals were reported from around 17 hospitals. More than 14 cases were solved and the hospitals eventually admitted the patients.

Bhattacharya, during her speech in the Assembly, criticised the role of Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari as he left the House along with the other BJP MLAs on the day the Budget was announced.

“I have been a member of the House for a long time but I had never seen such a spectacle where the Opposition leader leaves the House when the Budget was being presented.”