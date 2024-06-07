GRSE signs contract to supply advanced dredger to B’desh

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. signed a contract with the Bangladesh Inland Waterways Transport Authority (BIWTA) to build a ‘trailing suction hopper dredger’ for the Government of Bangladesh.



A statement by the Kolkata-based PSU stated that the contract, valued at 16.6 million dollars was signed on June 2 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Under this contract, GRSE will supply the state-of-the-art dredger with a hopper capacity of 1000 cubic meters.

Talking about its success in the international market, GRSE statement read: “The shipyard is currently executing an order to build six patrol boats for the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project under the Department of Fisheries, Government of Bangladesh.

The company has previously delivered various vessels to friendly foreign countries, including Mauritius, Seychelles, and Guyana, and has been a trusted exporter of prefabricated steel bridges to countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.”

The statement mentioned: “With modernised infrastructure and the adoption of advanced technologies, GRSE is well-equipped to meet the global demand for sophisticated maritime vessels and support the ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) initiative by achieving high levels of indigenous content in its ships.”

The statement further stated: “This contract with BIWTA underscores GRSE’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in international markets and its dedication to contributing to the maritime strength and economic development of friendly nations.”