GRSE launches KMDA bridge at Lake Town

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has set a new benchmark in urban infrastructure development by launching a 140-foot double-lane Modular Steel Bridge (MSB) at Lake Town on VIP Road in record time, easing one of north Kolkata’s key traffic bottlenecks.

A GRSE statement read that the bridge, fabricated and launched within just seven days, was commissioned for the KMDA. Officials said this marks the first instance in the city of an advanced double-lane Modular Steel Bridge of Class-70 being launched, and that too under challenging conditions posed by heavy traffic at the site. Designed using GRSE’s proprietary technology, the bridge has a carriageway width of 7.5 metres—double that of an earlier Bailey Bridge installed by the PSU across the Kestopur Canal.

The structure is capable of handling vehicular loads of up to 100 metric tonnes, significantly enhancing traffic flow along the busy VIP Road corridor. The bridge features a galvanised surface finish, which is expected to ensure longer service life and reduced maintenance requirements. GRSE officials credited the achievement to meticulous planning, efficient workflow management and the coordinated effort of its engineering and taskforce teams. Mpost