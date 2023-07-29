GRSE launches autonomous underwater vehicle for Indian Armed Forces

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd launched an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) on Friday, which will eventually help the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) in mine countermeasure operations.



In a statement, the Kolkata-based-PSU said: “The lightweight and man-portable AUV has been designed to operate in a totally autonomous manner and its modular design enables it to carry out a variety of roles depending on the payload. The 2.15 m-long AUV will have an endurance of nearly 4 hours, and is capable of operating up to a depth of 300m. Once in operation by Indian Armed Forces, they can also be deployed for passive acoustic monitoring during which they could remain in position for prolonged durations, monitoring the possible movement of sub-surface platforms.”

It was launched by Samir V Kamat, secretary, Defence Research & Development (DR&D) and chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with other officials of GRSE and the Indian Armed Forces.

Samir V Kamat said: “I am glad to see that GRSE is also not just stopping with this Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, but they also have plans to make an autonomous sea surface vehicle, a sea-based drone and also look at green propulsion for ships. I am sure that in the coming years, the defence industry will not only meet the aspirations of the nation but also become developers of cutting-edge systems, developers of innovative solutions for our services and also generate a lot of exports for the country.”

Cmde PR Hari IN (retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE said: “Our USP is product diversity. Our products range from warships to commercial ships to deck machinery to portable steel bridges, and marine diesel engines. Realising the importance of technology, we took a very conscious management decision to focus on a few areas that will hold us in good stead in future.”