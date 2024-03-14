GRSE launches 2 warships for Indian Navy

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd simultaneously launched two anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) warships for the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

These two vessels were fifth and sixth in a series of eight ASW SWCs being built by GRSE. These warships will conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and mine laying operations and pack a lethal anti-submarine suite comprising light weight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines. They are also armed with a 30 mm close-in weapon system and 12.7 mm stabilised remote-control guns.

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, said: “Having launched four out of eight Arnala class of ships, today’s launch of two more ships is another feather in the cap, not only of GRSE but of the Indian Navy as well. These eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercrafts would replace the in-service Abhay class, being fitted with state-of-the-art sensors, sonars, along with torpedoes and rocket launchers.”

Commodore P R Hari, IN (Retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE said: “A future ready shipyard, we are fully geared-up to meet expectations of the Navy

and Coast Guard.”.