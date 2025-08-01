GRSE delivers advanced missile frigate ‘Himgiri’ to Navy

Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd delivered Himgiri, the advanced guided-missile frigate and the first of three being built under the Indian Navy’s Project 17A, on Thursday.

An issued statement read that Himgiri is the 801st vessel built and delivered by GRSE, with 112 of these being warships. Measuring 149 metres in length and weighing 6,670 tonnes, this warship is the largest and most sophisticated guided-missile frigate produced by GRSE in its 65-year history as a Defence Public Sector Undertaking.

The three GRSE-built frigates, collectively valued at over Rs 21,833.36 crore, have significantly supported MSMEs, start-ups, and OEMs, while also contributing to

employment generation and strengthening the nation’s shipbuilding ecosystem.

The warship was formally accepted on behalf of the Indian Navy by Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Eastern Naval Command. Launched on December 14, 2020, Himgiri is equipped with BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, as well as Barak 8 anti-aircraft missiles. Powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, and featuring advanced AESA radar and modern combat systems, the frigate supports anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare operations.

It offers accommodation for 225 personnel and provides full aviation facilities for helicopter operations.

Currently, GRSE is constructing 15 warships across four classes. Among these, the 2nd ASWSWC ‘Androth’ and the 3rd survey vessel large ‘Ikshak’ have completed contractor sea trials and are being readied for delivery.