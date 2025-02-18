GRP rescues 3 teenagers from trafficking attempt

Alipurduar: The Government Railway Police (GRP) successfully rescued a Class 9 student boy and two girls from an attempted trafficking operation at Alipurduar Junction Station on Monday morning. The teenagers were taken into custody after GRP officers noticed their suspicious behaviour on the platform. The minors had run away from home, lured by a woman, known as “didi,” who promised them a large sum of money and a trip to Kolkata on the Kanchankanya Express.

The teenage boy was from Banarhat of Jalpaiguri and the two girls were from Panbari and Mujnai Tea Garden in Alipurduar district. Upon their rescue, they were medically examined and handed over to the Alipurduar Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following counseling, the CWC retrieved the phone number of the trafficker, which was provided to the district police for

further investigation.

District CWC Chairman Asim Bose expressed concern over the incident, stating: “We are deeply worried about this case. The rescued boy will be sent to a private home in Kamakhyaguri and the two girls will stay in the government home in Cooch Behar for the time being.” GRP’s prompt action has likely prevented a trafficking attempt.