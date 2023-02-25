Grp-D: WBSSC to hold phase I counselling on March 2

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) will conduct phase one counselling for the Group-D posts for the Eastern region on March 2 at Acharya Sadan. They have published a list of 40 candidates for the counselling.



These counsellings are to fill the vacancies arising out of cancellation of 1911 recommendations for erroneous recommendations with regards to third Regional Level Selection Test 2016 for recruitment of Group-D staff. The cancellations were made following the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the WBSSC, 2823 OMR sheets were tampered with. Out of which, 1911 received recommendation letters and are currently working.

A section of the Group D staff who lost their jobs had approached the Division Bench challenging Justice Gangopadhyay’s order. Justice Subrata Talukdar had ordered an interim stay on them having to refund their salary but did not grant the stay on Justice Gangopadhyay’s order to cancel their recommendation. These staff approached the Supreme Court. Their case will be heard on March 3. Earlier, the Commission had published the list of waitlisted candidates who will be called in for counselling for the position. In the notification published by them on Thursday, they specified that 40 candidates of the Eastern region including Birbhum, Burdwan and Hooghly to come for counselling at the Commission’s office on March 2 at 10:30 am. They have also mentioned that if any of these candidates are found to have any irregularities including manipulations of their OMRs, their recommendation will be revoked and candidature will be cancelled without further notice.