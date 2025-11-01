Growth: State to host trade & industrial conclave on Dec 18

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Bengal government will host a Trade and Industrial Conclave on December 18 at Dhano Dhanyo Auditorium to showcase the state’s industrial growth and emerging investment prospects.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with senior officials from key departments, will attend the event, which aims to highlight Bengal’s recent industrial achievements and new business opportunities.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, who heads the state-level Investment Synergy Committee, chaired a preparatory meeting at Nabanna with departmental secretaries.

Amit Mitra, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department, and a key figure behind the synergy initiative, addressed a Press conference, saying the conclave would showcase success stories from Bengal’s industries and outline the state’s future growth plans.

Mitra added that senior officials from all major departments, including the Chief Secretary, had met earlier in the day to finalise the planning and coordination for the event.

The conclave aims to position Bengal as a rapidly emerging hub for business and industry. It comes in the wake of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, held on February 5–6, which drew over 5,000 delegates and generated record investment proposals worth Rs 4.4 lakh crore — the highest in the summit’s eight editions. The event saw 212 MoUs and LoIs signed across sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, IT, logistics, and energy.

Sources said the December conclave will also review the progress of pledged investments and outline a roadmap for future growth, while reaffirming Bengal’s business-friendly environment and infrastructure readiness.