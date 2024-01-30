Group of lawyers write to CJI, seek Justice Gangopadhyay’s apology

Kolkata: A group of lawyers of the Calcutta High Court have sent a letter to Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam demanding Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s apology to Advocate General (AG) over the remarks made against him in the alleged irregularities in admissions to medical colleges case.

In a letter to the CJI, the lawyers stated that comments made by Justice Gangopadhyay to the AG are defamatory.

They had called the comments “contempt of the High Court.” On January 24, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered a probe by the CBI into the use of fake caste certificates to get admission in medical colleges in the state.

On the same day, AG mentioned the matter before the Division Bench of Soumen Sen with an oral prayer for a stay of CBI probe.

Justice Sen granted a stay on the order.

On January 25, Justice Sen dismissed the FIR filed by the CBI in the case. Thereafter, Justice Gangopadhyay issued a counter order and he reportedly stated that

Justice Sen’s orders were politically motivated.