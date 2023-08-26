Group enters JU in Army-like fatigues: Police summons Registrar & Dean of Students

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has reportedly summoned the Registrar and Dean of Students of Jadavpur University (JU) in connection with the case that was registered on Thursday against a group of youths for entering the campus in Indian Army uniforms and a red beret claiming that they belong to the ‘World Human Rights Peace Force’ and ‘Asian Human Rights Society’



The interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of JU has been sent a notice requesting to provide the deputation-related documents given to him by that group’s leader on Wednesday.

However, police on Friday evening informed that the self-proclaimed ‘Secretary General’ of the ‘Asian Human Rights Society’ was not available on the phone which was switched off. When police went to his house to serve a notice 41A of the CrPC, his wife refused to receive it.

On August 23, about 20 men and women entered the campus, claiming they belonged to an organisation controlled by the Defence ministry.

The leader of the group claimed that they came to JU to end the ragging culture and restore normalcy. Later, the group leader, who identified himself as the “captain” , submitted a deputation to the interim V-C. It was later learnt that the group belonged to an organisation based in Champahati in South 24-Parganas and has no connection with the Defence ministry or any other government departments.

Questions are being raised as to how they entered the campus in army uniform without being questioned.

On Thursday, the police registered a case against them for alleged misuse of the Indian Army uniform and started a probe. They were booked for wearing such uniform and carrying tokens used by soldiers, sailors or airmen (140 IPC), and for acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention (34 IPC).

On Friday, police reportedly summoned the Registrar and Dean of Students to Jadavpur Police Station where the main official of the said organisation was supposed to remain present.