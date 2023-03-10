Group C recruitments: HC orders cancellation of 842 jobs

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered cancellation of 842 jobs, which includes 57 Group C employees who were allegedly given jobs without a recommendation letter.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed the WBSSC to cancel the recommendation by 12 noon on Saturday. Moreover, Justice Gangopadhyay directed that the recruitment process should be started from the waiting list within 10 days.

On Friday, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the Commission to publish the list of these 57 candidates within two hours. The case was again heard at around 3:15 pm.

The Commission had published two lists on Friday. One entailed details of 785 “recommended” candidates in connection with third Regional Level Selection Test, 2016 for group C posts. The second published list included details of 57 candidates, who allegedly got the jobs for group-C posts without having received recommendation from the Commission.

During this hearing, Justice Gangopadhyay ordered recommendation cancellation of 785 candidates as well as 57 candidates. According to Justice Gangopadhyay, these group-C workers will not be able to enter the school from Friday. In 2016, a total of 2,037 people were appointed in Group-C. In a case filed last year, it was alleged that many workers were illegally appointed to group-C posts.